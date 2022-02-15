First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $84.84 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

