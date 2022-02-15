First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 126.5% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of DALI stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DALI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

