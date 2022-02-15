First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 107.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FEN opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

