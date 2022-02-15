FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Holdings Inc. is an operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions. FirstCash Holdings Inc., formerly known as FirstCash Inc., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $97.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

