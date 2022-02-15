Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.23.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 69.42%.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.