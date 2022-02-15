Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.23.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 69.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

