Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FISV. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.