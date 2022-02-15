FLEX LNG (FLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

Shares of FLNG opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

