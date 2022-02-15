Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer Purchases 1,000 Shares

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $22,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth $128,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

