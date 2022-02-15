Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

