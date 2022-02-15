Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $345.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.46. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

