Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,243,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $318,000.

DFIV stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $35.63.

