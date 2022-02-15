Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 6.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Shares of PSCF stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $64.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

