Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.24% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.