Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

FLNC opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

