Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $22.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.
FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,884. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
