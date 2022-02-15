Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.22.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

