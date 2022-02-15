Fortis Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

