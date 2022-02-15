Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reduced their price target on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.00.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$57.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

