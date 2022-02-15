Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

