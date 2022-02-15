Frank Elsner III Acquires 1,000 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Elsner III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Frank Elsner III bought 9 shares of ACNB stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $264.24.

ACNB stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACNB by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

