Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,485 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.38% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

