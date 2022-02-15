Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE:BX opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

