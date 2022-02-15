Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

