Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.57% of Centerra Gold worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

CGAU opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.49. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

