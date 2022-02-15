Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 696 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.