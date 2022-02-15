Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of AerCap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

