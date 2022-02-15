Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FRSH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

FRSH opened at $20.41 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $70,650,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

