Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.78) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.91) to GBX 860 ($11.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.15) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 937.86 ($12.69).

FRES stock opened at GBX 643.60 ($8.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 801.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 834.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,033.50 ($13.99).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

