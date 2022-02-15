Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 30.3% in January

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 136,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $369.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

FUSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.