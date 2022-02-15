FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.75.

ALA opened at C$27.69 on Monday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$19.12 and a 52-week high of C$28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

