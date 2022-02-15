FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

