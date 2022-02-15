FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

