FY2022 EPS Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$131.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$17.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$589.55 million and a P/E ratio of 20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.39. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of C$14.95 and a 1-year high of C$19.65.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

