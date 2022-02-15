FY2022 EPS Estimates for Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Raised by Analyst

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voestalpine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

VLPNY opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

