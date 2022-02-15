G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. 1,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,901. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

