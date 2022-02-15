GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the January 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,882. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 544,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 174,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

