GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.710-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAMCO Investors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS.

GBL traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.