Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,780,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 27,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

GOTU stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $522.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.16.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

