Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $464.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Garrett Motion by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 700,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

