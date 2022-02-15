Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $464.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.
