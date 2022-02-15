GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$61.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.25.

Shares of GDI opened at C$56.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.00. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

