General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.38.

GE traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $100.87. 309,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,962. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

