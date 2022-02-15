Genmab A/S (GMAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,621. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.