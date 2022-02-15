Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-2.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Genpact also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.530-$2.710 EPS.

G traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.