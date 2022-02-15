Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,504 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of HNI worth $27,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HNI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HNI by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 70,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after buying an additional 69,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,349,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.93.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More

