Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,024,965 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of American Well worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Well by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

