Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.82 Million Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,038,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 377,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.88.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

