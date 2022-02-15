Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,168 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of CSG Systems International worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

CSGS stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

