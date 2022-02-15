Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Provident Financial Services worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $830,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

