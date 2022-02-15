Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Super Micro Computer worth $28,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after acquiring an additional 813,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 212.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 431,443 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $10,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 52.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 318,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 109,594 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

