Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iRhythm Technologies worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

IRTC opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.